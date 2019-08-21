Twij Deuntjes am See met De Koning & de Dame en Maas & Folgerts

Twij Deuntjes Zummer 25 augustus
Swinder - Vekaanzie
Anne Lie Persson – Keep on fallin'
Niehof – Bie t wotter
Maas & Folgerts – Tien doagen
Mompou – Trois variations (1921)
Arnold Veeman – De brug van Malmö
Hildegart Knef – Ich brauch tapetenwechsel
Maas & Folgerts - Huus bie de sluus
Anoniem Ensemble - Koning Voetbal
Element of Crime – Party am Schlesischen tor
Twijde uur:
Imca Marina – 't Luie wief
Margaret Johny Guitar Watson - Johny
Johny Guitar Watson – A real mother for ya
Tunebone - Mug
Wouter & Rika - Stilte
Fleetwood Mac – Man of the world
Fries Wolma Hennie Dolsma – Wie zingen 't zulfde laid
Astor Piazzolla – Adios Nonino
Wouter & Rika – You don't know what love is
John Hiat – Lipstick sunset
Noordpoolorkest – Radiohead