Twij Deuntjes am See met De Koning & de Dame en Maas & Folgerts

Swinder - Vekaanzie

Anne Lie Persson – Keep on fallin'

Niehof – Bie t wotter

Maas & Folgerts – Tien doagen

Mompou – Trois variations (1921)

Arnold Veeman – De brug van Malmö

Hildegart Knef – Ich brauch tapetenwechsel

Maas & Folgerts - Huus bie de sluus

Anoniem Ensemble - Koning Voetbal

Element of Crime – Party am Schlesischen tor

Twijde uur:

Imca Marina – 't Luie wief

Margaret Johny Guitar Watson - Johny

Johny Guitar Watson – A real mother for ya

Tunebone - Mug

Wouter & Rika - Stilte

Fleetwood Mac – Man of the world

Fries Wolma Hennie Dolsma – Wie zingen 't zulfde laid

Astor Piazzolla – Adios Nonino

Wouter & Rika – You don't know what love is

John Hiat – Lipstick sunset

Noordpoolorkest – Radiohead