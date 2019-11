Rondje Groningen: Er gaat niets boven drie swingende ouderen

Photomodel 😆 My daily life as a tourist attraction in Groningen.Friends, shoppers and tourists do make pictures off me. If you have so some nice pica's off me on your phone, please share them with my lady-boss. She can show them to me 😘 and maybe share!DM or share on my dutch facebookpage: Avonturen van NemoThis one I recieved, but lost the info for credits. Please DM if you deserve the credits, or are on the photo without permission.#photomodel #touristspot