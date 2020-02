Rondje Groningen: We gaan naar het Songfestival!

Welcome to the Netherlands! 🇳🇱This past week I’ve had an awesome time discovering this incredible country that has been voted as @lonelyplanet #bestintravel2020 🎉 while celebrating @visit_holland as of one the top 10 countries on earth! An even more important reason to celebrate the Netherlands in 2020 is that this year marks 75 years of freedom since the end of WWII. ☮️From the high energy of the big city scene in @Rotterdam_info to windmill spotting in the stunning country side of @visit.groningen there’s been so much to see here. Join me as I share our road trip across the Netherlands! If you want to see what I’ve been up to so far, Check out my “Netherlands” IG stories in the highlights section above. Thanks! 📍TELL ME: What type of ingredients do you associate with Dutch food? For me cheese, stroopwafels, beer and much more but certainly not grain! There’s been a huge history of grain production in the Netherlands, that’s why there are so many windmills. Windmills are used to harness the power of the wind for many purposes but one most importantly is grinding grain! Do you like windmills? Cuz I’m a big fan! 😉🇳🇱🌷🚲🧀🍺🧇📸: @Broganabroad