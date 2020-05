Rondje Groningen: Mondkapje voor een bezoek aan Schier, iemand?

nobody said peace was easysometimes you have to ask yourself to find peace in the most challenging circumstances, when you can’t see the finish line, and the race is hardand other people might look at you, seated calmly in the middle of chaos, and think you’re out of place - out of touch, or in their wayseek peace anyway. it’s a choice that never leaves us, and it’s a gift we can give to ourselves and to others. there is always another perspective which makes room for peace instead of fear, anger, blame, or worrynone of us will succeed every time we try, but it’s worth the effort and discomfort, isn’t it? ✌🏽#peace #meditation 📸: @petermpearson