zaterdag 22 augustus 2020, 14:30

De Noord 9 van zaterdag 22 augustus

(Foto: ) (Foto: ) (Foto: )
De Noord 9 is de wekelijkse hitlijst van RTV Noord. In deze lijst vind je enkel Groninger muziek.

1. Alex Luttjeboer - Zunne op de kop

2. Steernvanger - Mooie dag

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5OD54QCBkaE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

3. Inge van Calkar - The ocean never ends

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ont4JYDxHAQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

4. Jan Henk de Groot - Stap veur stap

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/44aDbEr7QuY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

5. Erwin de Vries - Zummer in Oost Grunnen

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2THeAWonh_Y" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

6. Blanks - Favorite nightmare

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/usKq0Luqy8k" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

7. Swinder - Ik zai Pekel nooit weer

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vhOCUhzWnEs" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

8. Lucas & Gea - Leg je hoofd maar op mijn schouder

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DO5mhYOOJQE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

9. René Becker - Het is raak

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kCcUPud88fg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Correctie melden
Meer over dit onderwerp:
noord9
Deel dit artikel:

Recent nieuws

Meest gelezen