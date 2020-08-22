De Noord 9 van zaterdag 22 augustus

1. Alex Luttjeboer - Zunne op de kop
2. Steernvanger - Mooie dag
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5OD54QCBkaE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
3. Inge van Calkar - The ocean never ends
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ont4JYDxHAQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
4. Jan Henk de Groot - Stap veur stap
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/44aDbEr7QuY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
5. Erwin de Vries - Zummer in Oost Grunnen
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2THeAWonh_Y" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
6. Blanks - Favorite nightmare
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/usKq0Luqy8k" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
7. Swinder - Ik zai Pekel nooit weer
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vhOCUhzWnEs" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
8. Lucas & Gea - Leg je hoofd maar op mijn schouder
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DO5mhYOOJQE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
9. René Becker - Het is raak
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kCcUPud88fg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>